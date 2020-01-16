Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their newborn son, in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, England. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dominic Lipinski)

We asked: should Meghan and Harry move to Penticton?

We asked locals why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should settle down in Peach City.

Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be splitting their time between Canada and the U.K. while stepping back from their positions as senior members of the royal family.

Where they eventually end up calling home in our country remains a mystery. However, some rumours have tied them to Victoria after they spent the holidays in our province’s capital. In light of this, we asked Pentictonites why the royal couple should consider Peach City out of everywhere the country has to offer.

(Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki handing out ice cream on a hot summer day. Photo: Steve Kidd/Western News)

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki was quick to highlight the climate as a great reason why the royals would love it here.

“We have the best weather in the world here in Penticton,” he said. “Our summers are the warmest anywhere, in the winter you can do anything you wish from skiing to tobogganing, snowshoeing. Also, everything is compact so you don’t have to travel great distances to enjoy yourself.”

Vassilaki also thinks Harry and Meghan would enjoy the beautiful scenery.

“We have some of the best ambience of anywhere in the world, compared to anywhere in Europe or even in the British Isles, we’re much better on the eyes. We have more than Vancouver Island or the Lower Mainland, there’s more to do than anywhere else,” Vassilaki said.

The mayor was also sure to mention that in Penticton, the couple wouldn’t feel out of place.

“We have some of the friendliest people from every corner of the world. We have Americans living here, we have British people living here and all sorts of Europeans so they would never be homesick or lonely for as long as they decided to stay here,” he said.

(Penticton native, Nicole Prowse working at Blenz Coffee. Photo: Jesse Day/Western News)

Local barista Nicole Prowse thinks Penticton might just be the perfect spot for Meghan and Harry to escape.

“I was born and raised here but I’ve lived in Toronto and I think if they want to get out of the spotlight and are interested in nature and the beauty of life, this is a beautiful place to live. There’s still a community and a sense of belonging,” she said.

”There’s a lot of really amazing things like lakes, and wineries, and craft breweries, craft coffee shops. I think if they’re looking to get out of the spotlight, a place like this is probably better than Vancouver, Victoria or somewhere bigger.”

(Penticton resident, Tanya Kruger dispensary owner. Photo: Jesse Day/Western News)

Tanya Kruger, who runs a dispensary in town, thinks if the B.C. bud isn’t enough to get the royals to Penticton the landscape might be.

“The Okanagan is beautiful it’s one of the most gorgeous places in British Columbia, and if they’ve been hanging out in Victoria we’re not too far. It’s the land between two lakes, we’ve got all the wineries, everything… it’s gorgeous,” said Kruger.

(Jenny Long, co-owner of BeeLong Gallery & Studios. Photo: Jesse Day/Western News)

BeeLong Gallery & Studios co-owner Jenny Long thinks the royals could find the perfect balance in Penticton.

“They should consider Penticton because I believe it’s the most happening, culturally exciting little spot. We’re a small town but we’ve got this wicked little mini-Portland happening with all the breweries and awesome coffee culture as well,” she said.

”Not to mention the two lakes; they can lounge on the beaches. They would feel kind of like their on holiday here, and it sounds like they want to get away from all the hubbub in their life but there’s also some really big city things happening.”

What do you think? Should Meghan and Harry move to Penticton?

READ MORE: Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

READ MORE: South Okanagan man picks Seniors’ Drop-In Centre for donation

