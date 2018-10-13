Weekend activities to take care of your FOMO

See what’s going on the region this weekend

Don’t have FOMO (fear of missing out) this weekend! Here are some fun activities you can check out in the area.

Saturday, Oct. 13

The Okanagan Vintage Fair in Penticton at the Shatford Centre is running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can shop at over 30 tables full of vintage collectibles, clothing, antiques, jewelry, decor, and more! Admission is $2 for the public and kids 14 and under are free. Visit www.shatfordcentre.com for more information.

Check out Zimbamoto at the Dream Café in Penticton at 6 p.m. for an exhilarating African music experience. Songs will feature traditional and contemporary melodies from Zimbabwe and surrounding areas. Premium tickets are $25 each and wing tickets are $15 each. Visit www.thedreamcafe.ca for more information.

The Okanagan River Restoration Site is celebrating the return of the sockeye salmon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. These fish have made an incredible 6,000 km journery to the ocean and back and interpreters will be on hand to talk about their lifecycle and challenges. Contact oscaecostudies@gmail.com for more information.

Don’t miss the BreakOut West Showcase Festival in Kelowna. This is Western Canada’s largest music industry event. Visit www.breakoutwest.ca for a full schedule and ticket and wristband information.

Interested in a tale of betrayal, a quest for true love, and Gummi Bears? Then check out Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Creekside Theater in Lake Country. This rock musical tells the story of Hansel Schmidt from East Berlin who becomes Hedwig Robinson. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., visit www.creeksidetheatre.com for more information.

MTL Supper Club returns in Kelowna for an evening of four-course dining and optional wine pairing from Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature creations from Chef Mathew. Learn more at the event’s Facebook page.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Check out the Flying Destruction event at the Penticton Speedway starting at 2 p.m. Multiple cars will be launching over a ramp at full speed through a motorhome. Adult tickets are $20 each, youth and senior tickets are $15 each and kids 10 and under are $5 each. Visit www.pentictonspeedway.com for more information.

Be sure to see the Von Reason duo at the Cannery Brewing Company in Penticton from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free admission and is the perfect opportunity to try some local brew and enjoy live, local entertainment. Visit www.cannerybrewing.com for more information.

Take in an evening of sultry and seduction with Poetry Burlesque in Kelowna. Beginning at 7 p.m. the 19+ evening will feature curated performances such as sassy poets, sexy dancers, comedy and more. Visit www.thepoetryelf.com for more information.

Visit the East Kelowna Community Market from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for live music, fresh baking, and more. The weekly event features local vendors and is an excellent sight-seeing opportunity. Visit www.eastkelownamarket.net for up-to-date information about hours and location.

Summerhill Winery presents Yoga and Wine! from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy wine tasting, yoga, and an optional two-course vegan organic lunch. Nondrinkers and minors are invited and can enjoy Kombucha. All levels are welcome and it is recommended that you bring a yoga mat. For ore information about this event, click here.

