“Weirdo indie band,” Sleepy Gonzales comes to Kelowna

From the suburbs of the Lower Mainland, Sleepy Gonzales, a self described “weirdo indie band” was born.
Making indie music from a tiny basement in Fleetwood, the four-piece band is gearing up to take the stage at Milkcrate Records in Kelowna.
The band, a brain child of twins Beni and Christian Hobson-Dimas who said that their twin bond allows them to push each other to create the perfect songs.
“We have high standards for each other, we feel uninhibited with our opinions of each other’s writing,” said Christian.
“My primary message (in songs) is that I am learning from my mistakes,” said Beni. “Our experiences as human beings are defined by making a lot of mistakes and by learning from them.”
“My approach to songwriting is to find catharsis. I feel like most times there are a lot of things that you can’t control and you need to roll with the punches. Songwriting to me seems like a good place for me to vent my frustration about injustice or things that upset me,” said Christian.
Though the twin musicians are the primary song-writers they are spear headed by the high spirited, Allyson Lowry who climbs on Nick Moniz’s drum set and delivers the lyrics and energy to the crowd.
Sleepy Gonzales will perform with Kelowna’s Post Modern Connection April 12 at Milkcrate Records.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.