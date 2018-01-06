West Kelowna resident Nick Schafer won the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award for his wedding video, When Fate & Love Collides. - Credit: Contributed

West Kelowna filmmaker wins award for wedding video

Nick Schafer won the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award in November

Nick Schafer captures moments with his wedding videos.

In 2017, the filmmaker was awarded the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award for his video When Fate & Love Collides.

“I wasn’t actually expecting to win. I was hopeful, but seeing my name nominated and actually winning was pretty awesome,” he said. “The funny thing is nobody knows if you’ve been nominated for an award (until the day of the award, Nov. 22.”

Schafer, 31, of Fresh Finish Media, has spent the last year transitioning into a new style of filmmaking; capturing memories in a nonlinear pattern instead of following a traditional wedding style with slow music.

“Everything I do, I want to feel like you’re watching a movie or Hollywood film. The way I like to describe it best is when you watch it, I want you to feel like you’re watching a memory.”

Memories are not linear events, he said, adding he tries to highlight key points like sounds, smiles and smells in the videos.

“I want something thats going capture your attention right off the bat and then take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions and sounds and visuals.”

The West Kelowna resident has been in the photography field for the last 10 years, but has transitioned into filmmaking for weddings and commercials, among other things.

Schafer’s love of filmmaking comes from his desire to tell stories. With weddings, he is drawn to the new story of every couple.

“Every person you meet at the wedding is different so you really get a sense of those people,” he said.

“I can create story, I can give them that story and it’s something they’re going to treasure for the rest of their lives.”

He plans to continue making wedding films and eventually would like to branch into travel and documentary filming.

“My next year and a bit are pretty booked so I’m going to be happy making wedding films for a while and giving people things to treasure.”

To find out more about Schafer and his business, visit http://www.freshfinishmedia.com/.

Previous story
Kelowna Art Battle gives artists exposure

Just Posted

Incredible youth wins Big White ski pass

A young student from Kelowna’s Dr. Knox Middle School is rewarded for community effort

West Kelowna filmmaker wins award for wedding video

Nick Schafer won the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award in November

Despite progress in the ozone layer all other problems scientists looked at in 92 have worsened

By David Suzuki A year ago, we revisited the 1992 “World Scientists’… Continue reading

Olympians to get Big White send-off Saturday

The ski hill east of Kelowna will host a party to wish the athletes well in PyeongChang next month

Kelowna area MP’s clash on Twitter

Liberal Stephen Fuhr and Conservative Dan Albas go back and forth on social media

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place in your community this weekend, with Anna Zeitner

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Parnell: A few wishes for 2018

Kelowna editor Kevin Parnell says there’s a few things we all need this year

T’Birds halt Rockets home-ice win streak at 13

Kelowna falls to Seattle but celebrates Dillon Dube and Cal Foote’s gold medal with Team Canada

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Most Read

  • Kelowna Art Battle gives artists exposure

    The third Art Battle takes place Friday at the OK Corral & Cabaret

  • West Kelowna filmmaker wins award for wedding video

    Nick Schafer won the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award in November