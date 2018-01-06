West Kelowna filmmaker wins award for wedding video

West Kelowna resident Nick Schafer won the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award for his wedding video, When Fate & Love Collides. - Credit: Contributed

Nick Schafer captures moments with his wedding videos.

In 2017, the filmmaker was awarded the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award for his video When Fate & Love Collides.

“I wasn’t actually expecting to win. I was hopeful, but seeing my name nominated and actually winning was pretty awesome,” he said. “The funny thing is nobody knows if you’ve been nominated for an award (until the day of the award, Nov. 22.”

Schafer, 31, of Fresh Finish Media, has spent the last year transitioning into a new style of filmmaking; capturing memories in a nonlinear pattern instead of following a traditional wedding style with slow music.

“Everything I do, I want to feel like you’re watching a movie or Hollywood film. The way I like to describe it best is when you watch it, I want you to feel like you’re watching a memory.”

Memories are not linear events, he said, adding he tries to highlight key points like sounds, smiles and smells in the videos.

“I want something thats going capture your attention right off the bat and then take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions and sounds and visuals.”

The West Kelowna resident has been in the photography field for the last 10 years, but has transitioned into filmmaking for weddings and commercials, among other things.

Schafer’s love of filmmaking comes from his desire to tell stories. With weddings, he is drawn to the new story of every couple.

“Every person you meet at the wedding is different so you really get a sense of those people,” he said.

“I can create story, I can give them that story and it’s something they’re going to treasure for the rest of their lives.”

He plans to continue making wedding films and eventually would like to branch into travel and documentary filming.

“My next year and a bit are pretty booked so I’m going to be happy making wedding films for a while and giving people things to treasure.”

To find out more about Schafer and his business, visit http://www.freshfinishmedia.com/.