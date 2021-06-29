West Kelowna postpones Music in the Park due to heat wave

As temperatures soar, the July 1 kick-off had to be pushed back

West Kelowna’s Music In the Park has been postponed due to the heatwave. (Contributed)

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park is being postponed due to soaring temperatures.

With temperatures forecasted to be higher than 40 C on Canada day, the program’s July 1 kick-off in Kinsmen Park had to be pushed back.

City staff will work with artists and vendors to determine a new date.

For other activities and attractions that’ll help you keep cool this summer, go to visitwestside.com/events.

