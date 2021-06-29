West Kelowna’s Music In the Park has been postponed due to the heatwave. (Contributed)

West Kelowna postpones Music in the Park due to heat wave

As temperatures soar, the July 1 kick-off had to be pushed back

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park is being postponed due to soaring temperatures.

With temperatures forecasted to be higher than 40 C on Canada day, the program’s July 1 kick-off in Kinsmen Park had to be pushed back.

City staff will work with artists and vendors to determine a new date.

For other activities and attractions that’ll help you keep cool this summer, go to visitwestside.com/events.

