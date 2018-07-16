contributed

West Kelowna’s music in the park will rock this Friday

This Friday’s Music in the Park will feature rock and country group The Wheely Nawties treating the audience to performances this Friday.

Local rock and country cover band, The Wheely Nawties play everything from Tom Petty to AC/DC. Everyone is welcome to take in the free outdoor concert at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park.

The lineup for Music in the Park on July 20 is:

· Emerging Artist: 6:40 p.m. – Laura Close

· Opening Act 7:00 p.m. – Soulmen Duo

· Headline Act: 8:00 p.m. – The Wheely Nawties

Free, family friendly Music in the Park concerts take place every Friday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through August 24. Music lovers will enjoy a variety of genres including country, pop, dance, and classical. Food and drink vendor services will be available throughout the event. West Kelowna Recreation staff will also be in the park with supervised games and activities for the kids.

Part of the community connection will happen through Facebook. Join the conversation through the Facebook link on the City of West Kelowna’s homepage at www.westkelownacity.ca. Music in the Park will also be featured under Events & Meetings on the City of West Kelowna homepage throughout the summer.

