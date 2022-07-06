Westside Daze returns this weekend

Firefighters have a little fun in the Westside Daze parade in 2019. (Facebook photo)

The sun will be shining, music will be playing and the free family fun will kick off Friday, July 8, for Westside Daze 2022.

President Mike Schell said after a two-year in-person hiatus due to the pandemic the volunteer-organized event wanted to come out with a big bang.

“The anchor of the Westside Daze will be shooting star amusements, that is the full rides including a 50-foot Ferris wheel,” he explained.

The event is focused on free family fun, which means the music the activities, and everything but the amusement rides and food vendors are free for the public to enjoy.

“We have brought in world-class entertainment, kicking Westside Daze off with a quick introduction with VIPs and an address from myself. Then we want to include the community on this so we have the Mount Boucherie High School Band, performing from 6:15 till 6:45 p.m.”

MASK, or Musical Actors, Singers Kelowna, a nine-piece band, will perform after the high school band starting at 7 p.m.

To top off the evening Andrew Johns Tribute to Sir Elton John will take the stage and play until 10 p.m.

“It’s a star-studded band, with Julie Masse a four-time Juno award winner as well as Dennis Marcenko who was the bass player for k.d. Lang and Colin James,” said Schell.

Then get ready for a full day of events on Saturday, July 9, starting with CycleKarts Show and Shine in the Whiskey Jack’s parking lot.

At 10:30 p.m., line up for the Westside Days Parade then head back to Memorial Park for bouncy houses, Thrash Wrestling, belly dancers and Leif David the magician.

There will also be Westside Warriors wandering the crowd and an opportunity to dunk your favourite player in a large tank of water.

According to Schell, Friday will be more of a pop-rock day while Saturday will be a county folk kind of tune with Tracy Millar and then the Kenny Rogers Tribute Band.

Fireworks will end the evening at 10 p.m.

Get ready for a free pancake breakfast put on by the Lions on Sunday, July 10, at 9 a.m. followed by a community worship celebration organized by six different churches.

Sunday will also include a Treasure Hunters garage sale, a Johnny Cash tribute band, A boy named Sue, the battle of the bands’ winner from the Canda Day event, Lucky Monkey, and more carnival fun.

Schell expects between 1,500 and 3,000 people to come through the event and enjoy the Westside Daze festivities.

For more information on Westside Daze taking place at Memorial Park go to westsidedaze.com.

READ MORE: Snowbirds to fly over Kelowna for airport anniversary

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaEntertainmentLive music