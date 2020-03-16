Where to party on St. Paddy’s Day in Kelowna

This list may be subject to change due to growing COVID-19 concerns

Are you ready to dress in green, drink beer, sing songs, and dance the night away?

St. Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious celebration held on Mar. 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

Celebrations are just around the corner and despite Coronavirus concerns, the City of Kelowna will still be celebrating.

Here are some ideas for celebrating the day of the Irish on Tuesday.

Readers should note these events may be subject to change due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

Train Station Pub – 1117 Ellis Street

Head to the Train Station Pub for green beer, live music, and a little luck of the Irish. Beginning at 4 p.m. Train Station will have Jameson and Irish car bombs on special.

Craft Beer Market – 257 Bernard Avenue

Attend St. Patrick’s Day at CRAFT Beer Market featuring live entertainment, $8 O’Hara’s Irish Stout, $5 shots of Jameson Irish Whisky, and Lucky Hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Eats from $4 and Drinks from $4.

Big White Ski Resort

Whether you’re feeling a pint of Guinness or a Grilled Guinness Sausage, Big White has you covered on St. Paddy’s Day at the Blarney Stone.

Don’t miss your chance for a photo op with Big White’s very own leprechaun. He’ll be handing out lucky gold coins around Big White from 11 a.m. See if you can spot him skiing around the mountain.

O’Flannigan’s Pub – 319 Queensway

“Green is the theme, and the Pub is decorated with everything green and Irish. Green ribbons and shamrocks were worn in celebration of St Patrick’s Day as early as the 17th century,” reads a statement on their website.

“Saint Patrick is said to have used the shamrock, to explain the Holy Trinity to the pagan Irish, and the wearing and display of shamrocks and shamrock-inspired designs have become a ubiquitous feature of the day. Yes, of course, there is green beer at the pub too.”

Kelly O’Bryan’s – 262 Bernard Avenue

Celebrate like a true Irishman at Kelly O’Bryan’s in Downtown Kelowna.

Dunnenzies – 4638 Lakeshore Road

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Malarkeys, who will be playing two sets for free. The Malarkeys are a Celtic rock band from Kelowna, B.C.. They have performed up and down the Okanagan valley since their first performance on St. Patrick’s Day in 2007. In 2008 and again in 2013 they performed in Vancouver as part of that city’s CelticFest.

19 Okanagan Bar and Grill – 3509 Carrington Road

Devon Coyote will be performing for St. Patrick’s day at 19 Okanagan Grill & Bar. Music starts at 7:30 pm, free entry.