Whitewater Cooks author in the Okanagan this weekend

Author Shelley Adams will be at Sumac Ridge Winery, Penticton and Kelowna Oct. 8-9

The famed Whitewater Cooks cookbook author is making several stops in the Okanagan, visiting Sumac Ridge Winery and the Penticton Wine Info Centre Friday, Oct. 8 to share her newest cookbook ‘Together Again’ inspired by the pandemic.

What does a cook do with great recipes but no big dinner parties or gatherings allowed to share them with?

That famed cook creates her sixth book in the bestselling Whitewater Cooks series: Whitewater Cooks Together Again.

Chef, author and culinary innovator, Shelley Adams has risen to national acclaim through her series of Whitewater cookbooks known widely for fresh healthy recipes and beautiful full colour photographs. The five previously published titles have sold over 250,000 copies – a testament to Adams’ legion of fans who follow her recipes for their reliability, ease of preparation, and mouth-watering results.

“This cookbook is all about delicious recipes. I was inspired by cooking at home over the past many months and now being able to get together again in small groups,” said Adams who lives in Nelson.

Just released at the end of July, Whitewater Cooks Together Again rose to number one on the B.C. Bestsellers list the first week it hit bookstore shelves.

Upcoming events in the Okanagan:

Shelley Adams will be at Sumac Ridge in Summerland this Friday, Oct. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m. She will then be at the BC Wine Info Centre in Penticton from 2 to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct 9th, Shelley will be in Kelowna at Mosaic Books from 11:30 – 1:30, and also signing books at Lakehouse Home Store on Bernard from 2 – 4 pm.

