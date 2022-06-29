(Photo - Select Your Tickets)

‘Whose Live Anyway’ to take the stage in Kelowna

The rescheduled shows are July 16 and 17

Are you looking for some laughs this July?

Well after their shows were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the comedy show ‘Whose Live Anyway?’, based on the popular television show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ is coming back to Kelowna for two shows.

The crew of Richmond B.C.’s Ryan Stiles, along with Greg Proops, Jeff Davis, and Joel Murray will be taking the stage for two nights of laughs, and improve with audience participation at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Included as part of the night will be some of the games from the long-running television show.

The two shows are on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 at 8 p.m. each night.

For tickets and more information, click here.

