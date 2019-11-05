Mark Crawford, who plays Brett, and Paul Dunn as Drew, play multiple characters in the comedy Bed and Breakfast Nov. 12 at the Performing Arts Centr. (Arts Club Theatre photo)

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

A charming comedy about being out and finding home is taking the Vernon spotlight.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Arts Club Theatre Company’s (Misery, Onegin) production of Bed & Breakfast, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, starting at 7:30 p.m. Bed & Breakfast is the first show in the 2019/20 SPOTLIGHT Theatre Series.

When Brett inherits a family estate, he and his partner Drew, move to a quiet little tourist town to set up a B&B. The young couple faces the challenges of creating a home in new surroundings and struggle to decide whether to return to their hectic city lives in Toronto or settle into small town life. To make matters even more difficult, the couple experience issues of prejudice while trying to start up their new business and flourish in their new community.

With dozens of characters all portrayed by two actors, Bed & Breakfast is a quick-paced and hilarious show that does not shy away from the hot button topics in our society. Mark Crawford, who plays Brett (and a multitude of other characters), is also the show’s playwright. His first play, Stag and Doe, premiered at the Blyth Festival in 2014 and quickly became one of the most-produced Canadian plays of the decade. Bed & Breakfast premiered in 2015 at the Thousand Islands Playhouse, where it broke box office records and went on to have multiple productions all over Canada.

The Arts Club Artistic Director, and director of this production of Bed & Breakfast, Ashlie Corcoran says “[the actors] use a form of theatre called vocal masque, an athletic and physical form of theatre where the actors make sharp shifts in voice and body to help differentiate between different characters. It’s an exciting thing to watch.”

Tickets for Bed & Breakfast are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or go online to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets, subscriptions and more information.

READ MORE: Jewel dance company steps onto Vernon stage

READ MORE: Film catches essence of Silver Star

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Comedy fundraiser to help Okanagan Observatory

Just Posted

Controlled water shutdown scheduled for southeast Kelowna neighbourhood

A 48 hour water shutdown is planned for the less than 30 properties starting Wednesday

New 34-storey condo tower expected to transform downtown Kelowna

Two-hundred and fifty-seven condos will be built at the site along Bernard Avenue

New Kelowna restaurant opens up for business

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink is now operating in Kelowna’s Landmark District

Kelowna man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Terry Crock will undergo psychiatric assessment before sentencing

Horse trailer involved in crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

The southbound lanes of Highway 97 are closed near Gatzke Road

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

14-year-old cyclist struck by car in North Okanagan

Teen reportedly OK, but lucky

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control, B.C. study finds

About 30 to 40 per cent of pregnancies in Canada are unintended

Penticton’s Okanagan School of the Arts seems to be back on track

OSA presented to Penticton city council after receiving a $47,000 grant from the city in Spring 2019

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

FTFO seeks Penticton’s support for climate leadership program in city’s elementary schools

Society partnered with BCSEA to offer Cool It! Climate Leadership Training in Summerland, Kelowna

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Most Read