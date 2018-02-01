Working class blues, jazz, swings through Vernon

Blue Moon Marquee gears up to rock the Elks Lodge No. 45 stage in Vernon Feb. 12. Presented by No Nap Records, the stop will be the duo’s third through town. (Photo submitted)

No Nap Records is bringing sizzling and original swing, jazz, and blues music to town.

The impeccably talented duo Blue Moon Marquee is bringing their smokey, vintage sound to downtown Vernon through a mix of swing, jazz, and blues music at the Elks Lodge No. 45 on Feb. 12.

“They’re about to set the old wooden dance floor on fire,” said Sian Macleod, No Nap Records founder.

Alexander Wesley Cardinal combines his smokey vocals and dynamic electric guitar with Jasmine (Badlands Jass) Colette’s upright bass, foot percussion and sultry voice to create Blue Moon Marquee’s authentic gypsy blues sound. Their songs have a heavy dose of atmosphere and texture with a penchant for poet characters and gritty settings.

To date, Blue Moon Marquee has released three full-length albums of their original compositions: Gypsy Blues (2016), Lonesome Ghosts (2014), Stainless Steel Heart (2013), and one online EP Last Dollar (2012).

The band has been nominated for a Maple Blues Award as “best new artist of the year” in 2016 and were named the most requested band for the 2016 TD International Jazz Festival Circuit across Canada. Their latest album, Gypsy Blues, charted at number three on the Earshot National Roots and Blues charts. The group has appeared on many radio stations around the world, including a half hour special/interview on Holger Petersen’s Blues Hour for CBC.

“This is the duo’s third stop through town after a streak of sold out shows on the B.C. Coast,” Macleod said. “They’ve brought the house down every show so far.”

The hall will be romantically lit, with nibbles on the tables and drinks available from the Elks Hall bar staff all evening.

Blue Moon Marquee rocks the Elks Lodge Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. Ages 19-and-up. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 presale, available at Teassential Specialty Teas, Spinners Sound Centre, Expressions of Time and the newly reopened Cheek to Cheek dance studio. To pre-book your tickets online, email no.nap.records@gmail.com.

No Nap is a collaboration of local young musicians who coordinate live shows for touring acts. No Nap, founded by original co-founders of the Record City venue space, now work independently with all available locations in the Thompson-Okanagan. They also produce a small local independent magazine of the same name, sharing news about music and arts culture they participate in – you can find a free issue at many downtown locations from Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.