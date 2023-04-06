World champion hoop dancer, renowned Indigenous performer set for Penticton Peachfest

Dallas Arcand last appeared at Peachfest in 2011, returns Aug. 12 at Okanagan Lake Park

Award-winning hoop dance Dallas Arcand is returning to the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 12. (Photo- Submitted)

A renowned Indigenous hoop dancer with three world titles to his name is returning to the Penticton Peach Festival for the first time in 11 years.

Dallas Arcand, a World Hoop Dancing champion and award-winning flute player, will perform two shows at the 76th edition of the Peachfest on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Okanagan Lake Park.

Arcand last appeared at Penticton’s flagship summertime festival in 2011.

“We’re really excited to have Dallas coming back for the first time in more than a decade,” said Peach Festival President Shawna Guitard. “His dancing is incredible.”

Since his last time at Peachfest, Arcand has performed multiple times at the Calgary Stampede.

He captured world hoop dancing titles in 2006, 2007 and 2012. The contest is held annually in Phoenix, Arizona and showcases the best of Indigenous storytelling through dance.

Arcand has also won awards as an Indigenous flute player, event organizers from Peachfest added. More on his storied career on the world stage can be found on his website.

The Penticton Peach Festival returns from Aug. 9 to 13.

A number of acts are already confirmed to appear at this year’s festival, like headline band 54-40, the Canadian Armed Forces parachute team and high-flying stunt divers.

More information on Peachfest can be found on the event’s website.

