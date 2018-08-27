Young artist brings musical fusion to Kelowna

Rebecca Lappa will perform at Milkcrate Records this week

Songstress Rebecca Lappa will strum her guitar and bring her historically based folk-pop-rock fusion music to Kelowna.

The 21 year-old is touring her EP ‘Spirit’ along with her band who has won awards at The Canadian Folk Music Awards and Edmonton Music Awards writes music that is based in story telling and self exploration.

Related: Bidding farewell to The Mule

“In this album I explored different parts of the human spirit, there is a song about the spirit of love, the spirit of adventure and the courage. There are so many aspects to what people do, people wish that they could go on an adventure like Amelia Earhart— a lot of people feel trapped in their own lives and my song ‘Looking for Amelia’ is about finding her sense of adventure within your own life,” Lappa said.

Lappa finds herself drawing more and more inspiration from history and her folk music roots allows her to tell the stories in a modern tone to a “good beat that people can get up and dance to.”

Related: Sister Speak returns to Okanagan roots

“I love history, there are a lot of interesting characters and since I like to write stories in my music, I find it very easy to make these characters come back to life,” Lappa said.

The heavily awarded young artist will preform at Milkcrate Records Wednesday evening with her band, The Revelry, Nick Samoil, Madi Myhre and Peter Joshua For ticket information visit the Facebook event page.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

Just Posted

A weather reprieve, but not out of the smoke yet

While air quality has increased signicantly in the Okanagan, a smoke advisory is still in effect

Young artist brings musical fusion to Kelowna

Rebecca Lappa will perform at Milkcrate Records this week

Kelowna man accused of killing wife and kids finds new lawyer

Their bodies were discovered Dec. 2017

Okanagan Sun beat Langley thanks to field goals and turnovers

Five field goals and 10 turnovers help power Sun past the Rams in Langley

Young Conservatives form club at Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan

New club seen as way to drum up support as Tories try to win back Kelowna-Lake Country riding

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

North Okanagan parties agree on wastewater recovery centre

Possible centre location is Spallumcheen; agreement is between township, OKIB, RDNO

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

J50 is part of the endangered southern resident population

B.C. building groups ask court to axe public construction deal

Agreement had allowed only 19 unions to bid on provincial megaprojects

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on Tuesday to re-join face-to-face negotiations.

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

Police said in a statement quoted in the judgment that the highly intoxicated woman was taken to the cells for her safety.

Most Read