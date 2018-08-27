Young artist brings musical fusion to Kelowna

Songstress Rebecca Lappa will strum her guitar and bring her historically based folk-pop-rock fusion music to Kelowna.

The 21 year-old is touring her EP ‘Spirit’ along with her band who has won awards at The Canadian Folk Music Awards and Edmonton Music Awards writes music that is based in story telling and self exploration.

“In this album I explored different parts of the human spirit, there is a song about the spirit of love, the spirit of adventure and the courage. There are so many aspects to what people do, people wish that they could go on an adventure like Amelia Earhart— a lot of people feel trapped in their own lives and my song ‘Looking for Amelia’ is about finding her sense of adventure within your own life,” Lappa said.

Lappa finds herself drawing more and more inspiration from history and her folk music roots allows her to tell the stories in a modern tone to a “good beat that people can get up and dance to.”

“I love history, there are a lot of interesting characters and since I like to write stories in my music, I find it very easy to make these characters come back to life,” Lappa said.

The heavily awarded young artist will preform at Milkcrate Records Wednesday evening with her band, The Revelry, Nick Samoil, Madi Myhre and Peter Joshua For ticket information visit the Facebook event page.

