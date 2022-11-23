Youth orchestra performing throughout the Okanagan

The Okanagan Symphony Youth (OSYO) is ready to bring its talented musicians to Okanagan stages during its fall concert series.
The OSYO is performing in Vernon Saturday, Nov. 26, at Trinity Valley Church at 3 p.m.
The OSYO is made up of 50 youth from the Okanagan, led by co-conductors Dennis Colpitts and Rosemary Thomson.
In other OSYO news, the orchestra teamed up with Habitat for Humanity for a show at the ReStore in Kelowna. Arranged in the spacious ReStore on Enterprise Drive, the OSYO was video-recorded in October performing the Farandole for Habitat’s seasonal giving campaign video, The Key of Possibility, putting the youth orchestra – now dubbed the ReStorchestra – on a national stage. The ReStore accepts and resells donations of new and used furniture, appliances, decor and home improvement building materials. All profits fund Habitat for Humanity, which helps families attain affordable home ownership.
“This holiday we are showcasing this goal through the narrative of music, and just like an orchestra, Habitat for Humanity requires people coming together to create something special,” said Jack Shaw, director of marketing and digital strategy for Habitat for Humanity Canada.
Tickets for this and all other OSYO concerts can be purchased through the OSO website, or at the door.