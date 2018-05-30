Yukon Blonde returns to Kelowna stage

The band returns home to open for June-award winner

Kelowna’s own Yukon Blonde will be opening up for Juno-award winning Bahamas this summer.

Bahamas, Afie Jurvanen toured as a side man for Canada’s indie rock great Feist , and released a folk album in 2009, ‘Pink Strat’ under the name Bahamas and has been a success ever since.

On July 17 Yukon Blonde will take the stage as the opening act for Bahamas, who is touring to promote his new album Earthtones this summer.

The indie rock band originally from Kelowna have gone through an evolution of their own but now have found their rhythm as they prepare to return home to Island Stage at Waterfront Park.

