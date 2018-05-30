Contributed

Yukon Blonde returns to Kelowna stage

The band returns home to open for June-award winner

Kelowna’s own Yukon Blonde will be opening up for Juno-award winning Bahamas this summer.

Bahamas, Afie Jurvanen toured as a side man for Canada’s indie rock great Feist , and released a folk album in 2009, ‘Pink Strat’ under the name Bahamas and has been a success ever since.

Related:Talking music at Penticton’s Dream Café

On July 17 Yukon Blonde will take the stage as the opening act for Bahamas, who is touring to promote his new album Earthtones this summer.

Related:Love of records enduring for Kelowna vinyl fan

The indie rock band originally from Kelowna have gone through an evolution of their own but now have found their rhythm as they prepare to return home to Island Stage at Waterfront Park.

For more Yukon Blonde tour dates click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reconciliation is a journey
Next story
Energetic and uplifting

Just Posted

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

Yukon Blonde returns to Kelowna stage

The band returns home to open for June-award winner

Allegations against RAMA sparks concern

The group of Okanagan Valley activists strive to support “temporary” migrant farmworkers

Public warned to stay away from flood protection log booms

Three large booms are being installed to help protect the shore from rising water in Okanagan Lake

Highway 33 hairpin east of Kelowna closed for a week

A piloted detour route will be in place using Goudie Road, alternate route recommended

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

Human bones found on B.C. construction site

Construction halted on a Vancouver Island property near where other First Nations remains had been found

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Tuesday

25th annual North Okanagan Athlete and Team of the Year

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Most Read

  • Energetic and uplifting

    The Watoto Children’s Choir perform at the Five Corners Pentecostal Church

  • Yukon Blonde returns to Kelowna stage

    The band returns home to open for June-award winner