All-candidates meet and greet at UBCO

Students and residents will have a chance to meet with the MP hopefuls on Friday

Do you want to get to know who you’re voting for prior to election day on Oct. 21?

Well, you’ll have a chance this Friday (Oct. 18) at UBC Okanagan’s federal candidates’ meet-and-greet. The event will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the foyer of Fipke Centre (3247 University Way).

Candidates from both the Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola ridings will be present at the event, which was organized by the school’s department of economics, philosophy and political science.

Guests will be welcome to meet with candidates, ask questions and learn about the candidates’ backgrounds and their visions for the future of the region and Canada.

Hosted by Maxime Héroux-Legault and Halina Sapeha, assistant professors of political science, the event is non-partisan and includes candidates from all major parties.

