Breakfast with the candidates: Central Okanagan candidates to meet for early morning forum

The event will feature a round of ‘speed dating’ followed by a one-hour panel

Bacon, eggs, toast… politics?

The Kelowna Chamber is hoping to add a new flavour to your morning palette at an all-candidates forum over breakfast on Wednesday morning.

The event will feature a round of ‘speed dating’ wherein candidates will move from table to table to introduce themselves and hear about any burning issues. Following that will be a one-hour panel discussion in which the audience can ask questions moderated by Phil Ashman, regional dean of Okanagan College.

All candidates from both Central Okanagan electoral districts have been invited to the event.

The event takes place Oct. 16 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel.

READ MORE: All-candidates meet and greet at UBCO

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.