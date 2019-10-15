From top left: Kelowna-Lake Country candidates Stephen Fuhr (Liberal Party); Tracy Gray (Conservative Party); Travis Ashley (Green Party); John Barr (People’s Party); Justin Kulik (NDP); Silverado Socrates (Independent); Daniel Joseph (Independent). Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola candidates Dan Albas (Conservative Party); Allan C. Duncan (People’s Party); Robert Mellalieu (Green Party); Mary Ann Murphy (Liberal Party); and Joan Phillip (NDP).

Breakfast with the candidates: Central Okanagan candidates to meet for early morning forum

The event will feature a round of ‘speed dating’ followed by a one-hour panel

Bacon, eggs, toast… politics?

The Kelowna Chamber is hoping to add a new flavour to your morning palette at an all-candidates forum over breakfast on Wednesday morning.

The event will feature a round of ‘speed dating’ wherein candidates will move from table to table to introduce themselves and hear about any burning issues. Following that will be a one-hour panel discussion in which the audience can ask questions moderated by Phil Ashman, regional dean of Okanagan College.

All candidates from both Central Okanagan electoral districts have been invited to the event.

The event takes place Oct. 16 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel.

READ MORE: All-candidates meet and greet at UBCO

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
All-candidates meet and greet at UBCO

Just Posted

Breakfast with the candidates: Central Okanagan candidates to meet for early morning forum

The event will feature a round of ‘speed dating’ followed by a one-hour panel

Rockets take lessons from weekend’s loss, look for bounce back against Swift Current

Kelowna hosts the Broncos Wednesday night at Prospera Place

Central Okanagan Parks Services looking for volunteers to help in regional parks

The Parks Services department will hold an information session on Oct. 27 at the Environmental Education Centre in Kelowna

Okanagan health organizations unite to host Future of Health Forum in Kelowna

The forum will be held at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Friday, Oct. 18

Road closures, detours and transit impacts coming with weekend’s Okanagan Marathon

The 25th annual SunRype Okanagan Marathon takes place Oct. 19 and 20.

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Okanagan man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police say 21-year-old died at scene after pickup truck collided with transport trailer

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Enderby massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Extra week added to Sagmoen trial

Pre-trial conference Tuesday sees trial proper date pushed back to Dec. 2

Most Read