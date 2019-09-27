Candidate debate in Peachland will focus on environmental issues

Candidates in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding invited to event on Oct. 3

A candidate debate on environmental issues will be held in Peachland on Oct. 3, but not all candidates in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding will be present.

The debate is part of 100 Debates on the Environment, a series of candidate debates to be held across Canada on Oct. 3.

Shayne Meechan of Green Okanagan, said the questions at the debate will focus on environmental policy, climate change, conservation and water and air pollution. Local topics will also be included.

READ ALSO: Six candidates on ballot in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

READ ALSO: Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola riding is battleground for Conservative and Liberal candidates, experts say

At present, candidates from the Green Party, New Democratic Party and Marijuana Party have all confirmed they will attend.

The Conservative Party and Liberal Party candidates have declined, but have been given the opportunity to send another representative. The People’s Party of Canada candidate could not be reached, she said.

Meechan said the debates are intended to raise environmental concerns in this election.

“Climate change is an important issue for the community,” she said. “This is an issue of interest to every demographic.”

She added that in Peachland, concern about the watershed is an issue affecting the community.

The debate will be held at the Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th St., Peachland. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the debate will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Most Read