VOTING STATION In Summerland, an advance voting station was set up at the Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre on Peach Orchard Road. Advance voting was held Oct. 11 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The election will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Andrew Mitchell/Summerland Review)

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding has voted Conservative in the past

Federal election will be held on Oct. 21

By Andrew Mitchell

In recent federal elections, voters in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola have chosen Conservative candidates.

The riding was created by the electoral boundaries redistribution in 2012, legally defined in 2013 just before the 42nd Canadian federal election, in Oct. 2015.

The electoral district includes Summerland, Peachland, Princeton, West Kelowna, Logan Lake, and Merritt.

From 1996 to 2011, the electoral district was known as Okanagan-Coquihalla and consisted of Summerland, Merritt, Logan Lake and Penticton.

In 2015, Dan Albas of the Conservative Party of Canada came out on top, garnering 24,517 votes (39.95 per cent of the voter base.) Just short of the seat was Liberal candidate Karley Scott, who came close with 23,059 votes next to her name, followed by Angelique Wood of NDP and Robert Mellalieu of the Green Party.

Of 87,600 eligible voters, 62,164 cast ballots.

In the 2011 federal election, Albas won a landslide majority, 28,525 votes followed by David Finnis of the NDP, 12,853.

That year, there were 53,359 ballots cast, with 85,117 eligible voters in the riding.

In 2008, Stockwell Day of the Conservative Party won with the majority of votes, with the support of 28,765 electors. None of the other three candidates in that election got more then 10,000 votes.

That year, voter turnout was 49,487.

