Early election results show Conservative Tracy Gray leading in Kelowna-Lake Country

Gray has slight edge over Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray is leading her main rival, Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr, as early election results begin to trickle in for the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

According to the first of 231 polls, Gray currently has 62.3 per cent of the popular vote, ahead of Fuhr who sits with 24 per cent of the vote.

Green Party candidate Travis Ashley sits in third with eight per cent of the popular vote, while NDP candidate Justin Kulik has 3.6 per cent.

CPC candidate John Barr has so far garnered just under two per cent while two independent candidates, Daniel Joseph and Silverado Socrates, all have less than one per cent of the popular vote in the riding.

Gray is not expected to speak to supporters until 8: 15 p.m. and Fuhr’s team has told the media he wont be speaking until 9 p.m.

More to come.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Follow me on Twitter

Liberals take early lead in Election 2019 as last polls close
Student Votes elects Liberal minority

