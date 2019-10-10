Election 2019: Joan Phillip — NDP candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Joan Phillip is running for the NDP in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles from 11 of the 12 candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Over the next week, we will publish two videos a day. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last names.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola did not respond to an interview request.

