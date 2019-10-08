Election 2019: John Barr — People’s Party of Canada candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

John Barr is running for the PPC in Kelowna-Lake Country

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles from 11 of the 12 candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Over the next week, we will publish two videos a day. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last names.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola did not respond to an interview request.

READ MORE: PPC signs vandalized again in Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate
Next story
Trudeau campaigns up north as Scheer and Singh make for Toronto after debate

Just Posted

Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

Two products sold at Urban Fare have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Real estate market steady, but average prices jump 7.4 per cent in Central Okanagan

Residential sales were 11 per cent higher in September compared to this time last year

Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

Council voted to shut down the motel on Aug. 20 after much consideration

Kelowna photographer frames Okanagan candidates for fundraiser

Photography contest gives people the chance to vote for the best picture to benefit youth recovery

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Election 2019: Dan Albas — Conservative Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Dan Albas is running for the Conservative Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Penticton CAO sued by former employer Enbridge

Enbridge is seeking $30,779.92 from Donny Van Dyk due to a relocation payment agreement violation

Herons soar with soul into Okanagan

Jazzy act, Wild Blue Herons, play Oct. 19

RCMP want help finding car that knocked Shuswap woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Most Read