Election 2019: Robert Mellalieu — Green Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Robert Mellalieu is running for the Green Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles from 11 of the 12 candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Over the next week, we will publish two videos a day. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last names.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola did not respond to an interview request.

READ MORE: NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

Just Posted

Candidates butt heads over small business issues at Kelowna-Lake Country forum

Five of the seven local candidates were in attendance

Petition against ‘wet’ housing project in Rutland surpasses 15,000 signatures

The petition wants to change drug and alcohol use at the McCurdy Road Supportive Housing project

Mountain Film Festival bringing acclaimed Canadian alpinist to Kelowna

Barry Blanchard and the International Mountain Film Festival visit the Okanagan Oct. 19

Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

Frosty, sub-zero weather on the way for Central Okanagan

Temperatures are expected to reach below zero tonight and Wednesday

Election 2019: Robert Mellalieu — Green Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Robert Mellalieu is running for the Green Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan vagrancy, crime continues to upset

Senior home victim of crime again, other residents share fears

LETTER: Questions to ask yourself before the election

Okanagan resident urging voters to consider climate

Most Read