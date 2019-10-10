BLANK SPACER

Election 2019: Tracy Gray — Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Tracy Gray is running for the Conservative Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles from 11 of the 12 candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Over the next week, we will publish two videos a day. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last names.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola did not respond to an interview request.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Election 2019: Mary Ann Murphy — Liberal Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Advance polls open up for Central Okanagan residents this Friday

Central Okanagan-Similkameen and Kelowna-Lake Country make up the two districts

RCMP begin search for missing Kelowna man

Stephen O’Shaughnessy was reported missing Oct. 8

Crash along Byrns Road in Kelowna leaves one in stretcher

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Byrns Road

Election 2019: Tracy Gray — Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Tracy Gray is running for the Conservative Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Island driver says cellphone was in cup holder when he was issued distracted driving ticket

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Avoid Salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Cook poultry to an internal temperature of 74 C

Most Read