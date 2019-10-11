Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is leaving Ottawa for the West Coast today, though he’s saying goodbye with an exceptionally early morning rally at a downtown food court before he departs.

With the last debate of the federal election campaign behind them, the leaders are beginning sprints to the finish line: voting day on Oct. 21.

After the 7:30 a.m. event Trudeau flies west to the Vancouver area, taking advantage of the time-zone change to squeeze in multiple appearances with local candidates and then an evening rally in Burnaby.

READ MORE: Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins Friday, Oct. 11

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also starts his day in Ottawa, releasing the financial elements of his party’s platform before zipping east to Montreal for some mid-day mainstreeting and then back west to Brampton, Ont., for the evening.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is also in B.C. today, where he’s to reveal his party’s full platform after holding off longer than the other party leaders.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is on the other coast, staging a rally of his own in Halifax, and Green Leader Elizabeth May is lingering in Ottawa for an announcement on foreign and security policy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pipeline politics loom large in final scheduled federal leaders’ debate
Next story
Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Just Posted

RCMP honour the forces’ best at the annual awards ceremony in Kelowna

The ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna

Wildlife making frequent cameos on West Kelowna social media

One Instagram account details the various close encounters with bears, deers and more

UBC Okanagan seniors honoured as Heat unable to beat visiting TRU

Heat men tie, women lose in soccer action against the Wolfpack Thursday night

Third water quality/boil water advisory issued in less than month for West Kelowna residents

The boil water notice issued yesterday impacts some residents in the downtown core

Illegal hunting, ransacked U-Haul and other unsolved crimes in the Okanagan

Local RCMP and Crime Stoppers have released info about several recent crimes

Election 2019: Daniel Joseph — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Daniel Joseph is running as an independent candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

North Okanagan clinics look overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Morning start: Did you know a “Buttload” could actually refer to a real weight measurement?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

UPDATE: Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Most Read