Former PPC Kelowna-Lake Country president to run as independent

Daniel Joseph resigned in March over what he called hateful, racist, homophobic and xenophobic views

The man who resigned from his presidency of People’s Party of Canada’s (PPC) Kelowna-Lake Country electoral district association has announced his return to politics.

On Monday, Daniel Joseph declared he will be running as an independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country in next month’s election.

Joseph left the PPC in March, citing his reason being the party’s “hateful, racist, homophobic and xenophobic views.”

“Unfortunately, with newly appointed executives in charge – very vocal officials with utterly hateful views and policy positions – I no longer feel like there is a place for me in this party,” he said.

Joseph’s new campaign has been online for about two weeks. In his official announcement on Monday, he said he has amassed over 1,500 international supporters and over 300 people from the Kelowna-Lake Country area who have signed up to support his campaign.

A resident of the Rutland area, Joseph said he is in favour of supportive housing but said it should be spread throughout the riding and not concentrated in Rutland. He believes each candidate should state how they will work with provincial and municipal authorities to address the homelessness crisis and drug epidemic in the area and across B.C.

Joseph also said he supports an open and uncensored internet, with limited to no regulation from the federal government.

