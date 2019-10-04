Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

From racist encounters to abortion debates to unknown citizenships, it’s been a busy week along the federal election campaign trail.

Losing track? Here’s a few highlights from the week:

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says while he is personally pro-life, his party wouldn’t re-open the abortion debate if elected. Scheer made his views on abortion explicit a day after other leaders pushed him to clarify his stance on the issue at a French-language debate.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said she is losing patience with Jagmeet Singh and accused the NDP leader of making false claims about her party, specifically surrounding stances on rights to abortions.

Singh talked about how comments about race can hurt a day after a man approached him in Montreal and suggested he cut off his turban to seem more Canadian.

And Justin Trudeau said a re-elected Liberal government would expand Canadians’ eligibility for medically assisted dying.

While Trudeau defended his carbon footprint in response to news he has been using two planes to travel around the country this campaign season, Scheer was questioned extensively by reporters after the Globe and Mail uncovered he holds dual American-Canadian citizenship through his father, who was born in the U.S.

ALSO READ: Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

On Friday, Singh is in Saskatoon expected to make an announcement on strengthening the public service sector. Trudeau is in Quebec City and Scheer is in Toronto. May is spending another day around her home riding in Greater Victoria. The schedule for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has not been released.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

Just Posted

‘Ghostboat’ washes up on Lake Country shore

The boat was found Thursday abandoned on the shore of Kalamalka Lake

Twenty-seven schools in Central Okanagan now have a breakfast program

Almost 18% of Okanagan children reported living below the poverty line in 2018

Kelowna’s 25th Run for the Cure breast cancer fundraiser kicks off this weekend

The five kilometre run or one km walk starts at 9 a.m. at City Park on Sunday

‘This has destroyed our neighbourhood’ Rutland resident says Heath House is blight on community

Residents in Rutland have seen a spike in crime since the Heath House opened in January

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the move

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie and George Elliot remain in top 5

Three screams for North Okanagan’s haunted corn mazes

Field of Screams dress rehearsal had international students, media jumping out of skin

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Summerland train ride will be a scary experience

Kettle Valley Railway Terror Train on Oct. 25, 26 and 27 will leave riders petrified

Okanagan teen arrested in bomb threat against Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

New farmer joins the Revelstoke market scene

The farmer of Bear Dude Farm is one of less than 10 per cent of farmers in Canada under 35 years old

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

B.C. filmmaker features professional skiers in latest comedy doc

Katie Burrell’s Dream Job will be showing across the Okanagan in November

LETTER: Party did not deserve fascist label

People’s Party of Canada signs vandalized in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

Most Read