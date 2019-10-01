CBC’s Chris Walker (far right) hosted the first Kelowna federal election forum at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 7. In attendance were (left to right) Brynn Jones and Darrin Fiddler of the Marijuana Party; Robert Mellailieu of the Green Party; Stephen Fuhr and Mary Ann Murphy of the Liberal Party; Dan Albas and Tracy Gray (not pictured) of the Conservative Party; Joan Phillip and Justin Kulik of the NDP; and John Barr and Allan Duncan of the People’s Party of Canada. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna-Lake Country candidates confirmed for upcoming election

The federal election is just three weeks away

Elections Canada has released its official list of candidates running for office in Kelowna-Lake Country.

The list confirms two new independent candidates, Daniel Joseph and Silverado Socrates, will be on the ballot on Oct. 21.

Marijuana Party candidate Darrin Fiddler was never able to finalize his candidacy due to a lack of signatures.

Here is the full list confirmed candidates by Elections Canada:

Stephen Fuhr

Liberal Party

Stephen Fuhr is a former CF-18 fighter pilot with the Canadian Air Force, who has run a military pilot training establishment and successfully managed a technology company of over 40 employees. Fuhr is seeking a second term in office after defeating incumbent Conservative MP Ron Cannan in the last federal election, he chaired the Standing Committee on National Defence.

READ MORE: ‘This is a business decision’ – Liberal candidate floats idea of strategic voting

Tracy Gray

Conservative Party

Tracy Gray is a small business owner, former City of Kelowna city councillor as well as founder and owner of discovery wines. Gray is an active member of the community and has extensive business experience, having worked most of her career in the B.C. beverage industry in wineries and breweries.

Justin Kulik

NDP

Justin Kulik is just 18 years old. Despite his age, he has been involved in many political activities. His accolades include working as a coordinator for Fair Vote Canada, creating a petition to end food waste in supermarkets and participating in the BC Youth Parliament.

ALSO READ: Candidates showcase character at first federal election forum in Kelowna

Travis Ashley

Green Party

Travis Ashley is a long-time Green Party supporter and plans to focus his campaign efforts on three main issues — fiscal responsibility, social justice, and ecological integrity for the Okanagan and for the country.

John Barr

People’s Party

John Barr will represent the People’s Party of Canada for Kelowna Lake-Country. He said he will fight for the values of personal responsibility, freedom, fairness and respect.

Daniel Joseph

Independent

Daniel Joseph is the former president of the People’s Party of Canada’s (PPC) Kelowna-Lake Country electoral district association. Joseph left the PPC in March, citing his reason being the party’s “hateful, racist, homophobic and xenophobic views.”

READ MORE: Former PPC Kelowna-Lake Country president to run as independent

Silverado Socrates

Independent

Silverado Socrates ran Mandy and Me riding stables in West Kelowna for many years before being forced to sell in 2015. She has also ran in several different elections including the 2013 provincial by-election in the Kelowna West (formerly Westside-Kelowna) and earlier this year vied for the Green Party candidacy in Kelowna-Lake Country.

