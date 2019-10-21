Polls open in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola for Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in B.C. until 7 p.m. local time. You can find your polling station by entering your postal code at the Elections Canada website.

Who is running in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola?

Six candidates are vying to be MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Conservative Dan Albas has been leading the pack throughout the campaign and has been projected to take over 40 per cent of the popular vote through most of it. Also running is Liberal Mary Ann Murphy, the Green Party’s Robert Mellalieu, the NDP’s Joan Phillip, the People’s Party of Canada’s Allan Duncan and Libertarian Party candidate Jesse Regier.

