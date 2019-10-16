Central Okanagan MP candidates put thousands into Facebook ads

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr leads the pack with over $15,000 in ad spending according to a report

New legislation has prompted some fresh insights into where campaign money is spent during elections.

Bill C-76, the Elections Modernization Act, allows for online companies to report who pays for the advertisements that pop up in our social media feeds.

In response, Facebook created the Ad Library Report — which does exactly that.

The report shows candidates in the two Central Okanagan electoral districts are making vastly different choices when it comes to their marketing budget.

According to Facebook, six of the 13 candidates in Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola have purchased ads on the platform.

From June through Oct. 13, Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr took the lead in ad spending by quite a large margin.

Through the campaign thus far, Fuhr’s campaign has spent $15,064 on the circulation of 63 ads.

Trailing Fuhr is his Conservative competitor Tracy Gray at $2,936 (26 ads) and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Liberal Mary Ann Murphy at $2,371 (27 ads).

On the other end of the spectrum, the Green Party’s candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country Travis Ashley has spent less than $100 on two ads since June and has not spent a dime in the past month.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates Joan Phillip (NDP) and Dan Albas (Conservative) are also on the lower end of spending, with just $200 (three ads) and $184 (nine ads) spent respectively.

Kelowna-Lake Country candidates Justin Kulik (NDP), John Barr (People’s Party of Canada), Daniel Joseph (independent) and Silverado Socrates (independent), as well as Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates Allan Duncan (PPC), Robert Mellalieu (Green Party) and Jesse Regier (Libertarian Party), were not recorded in the report as they did not purchase any advertising through their Facebook pages.

Nationwide, ads about social issues, elections and politics have topped $11 million since June.

READ MORE: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

READ MORE: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Just Posted

Standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

Central Okanagan MP candidates put thousands into Facebook ads

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr leads the pack with over $15,000 in ad spending according to a report

Construction to Water Street boat launch is underway

The boat launch was damaged after several floods over the past two years

Re-branding and local investment part of the Central Okanagan economic action plan

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission tackles five year plan

National Philanthropy Day to be celebrated at Capri Hotel in November

The Okanagan Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting the event on Nov. 15

VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness found in B.C.

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Sad time for City of Salmon Arm gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

Municipal crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

Most Read