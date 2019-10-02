‘Special ballot’ polls open this weekend in Kelowna

Voters who wish to cast their ballot before the federal election on Oct. 21 will be able to do so from Oct. 5 to Oct 9 at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

The college is one of 115 campuses across Canada where voters can register earlier to vote by casting a special ballot.

To cast a special ballot voters must be 19 years of age or older and will need to bring proof of their identity and address. A drivers licence will work or two pieces of identification, one that includes a photo and one that includes their address.

If they are eligible to vote, an election worker will then add, update or confirm the voter’s information and ask them to verify it on a computer screen.

From there, voters will be given a ballot and asked to write down their candidate of choice from their home riding. Voters can ask for a list of candidates from their home riding if they are unsure who is running for election.

After marking their ballot, voters will put it in an unmarked envelope and seal it before placing that envelope into a larger one and signing a declaration on the outside of it.

Voters will then be asked to place the envelope in the ballot box.

Casting a special ballot is different from voting in advanced polls, which run from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voters can cast their special ballot in the administration building at Okanagan College during the following times:

  • Saturday, Oct. 5: 10 a.m.—6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 6: 12 p.m.—4 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 7: 10 a.m.—10:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m.—10:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 9: 10 a.m.—10:30 p.m.

'Special ballot' polls open this weekend in Kelowna

