Summerland to hold candidates forum on Oct. 10

Candidates in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Merritt riding will present their platforms and answer questions at an all candidates forum on Oct. 10.

The forum is organized by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

There are six candidates in the riding for the upcoming federal election on Oct. 21.

David Hull, executive director of the Summerland Chamber, said the format will be similar to that used in last year’s candidate forum for the municipal election.

Each candidate will have the opportunity to present opening and closing statements.

The candidates will also be asked, at random, questions about various topics and issues.

Hull said the forum is an important way to show candidate and party positions on issues affecting voters and especially the business community.

“We’re absolutely impartial when it comes to the parties,” Hull said. “We want what’s good for business.”

Hull said it is important for eligible voters to cast their ballots in the election.

He said the freedom to vote is not given to people in all parts of the world. In Canada, however, some who are able to vote do not do so.

“It just amazes me the number of people who don’t vote,” he said.

In the last federal election held in 2015, voter turnout in Canada was 68.3 per cent, and in 2008, voter turnout was 58.8 per cent.

Hull said younger voters are often underrepresented at the polls, but if they participate in the election, they have the potential to bring about changes.

“If you want to change things, get out and vote,” he said.

The forum will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will run from 7 to 10 p.m.

