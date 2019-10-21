Tories take North Okanagan-Shuswap riding with decisive lead

Incumbent Conservative MP Mel Arnold returns to Ottawa, Liberal Cindy Derkaz a distant second

North Okanagan-Shuswap stuck to tradition, again electing a Conservative Party candidate.

Preliminary election results showed incumbent Mel Arnold capturing the riding handily, winning close to 49 per cent of the vote.

Arnold is pleased to be returning to Ottawa and happy with the campaign.

“It’s been really good to see the candidates keep it clean. They kept everyone accountable and that’s part of government, and what I’ve been doing as Opposition member for the past four years is to keep the government accountable.”

Nationally, Arnold said he will wait and see how the final numbers pan out but, in the local riding, he said the results weren’t unexpected.

“I guess no great surprises in this riding. I felt I had the support. I had a huge volunteer team helping out that just made it possible. Without the volunteers we couldn’t have done all this, so I want to give a great big thank you to them, to the media coverage over the past 40 days and then some; it’s been a great campaign.”

With the Conservatives in Opposition nationally, Arnold, who was first elected in 2015, will remain a back bencher.

The riding has been Conservative, Alliance or Reform since 1993; prior to that election NDP Lyle MacWilliam was MP.

Liberal Cindy Derkaz, running in her second consecutive federal election in the riding, was excited about the national outcome and, as for the riding, she said the Conservatives won it “fair and square.”

“I wanted to say this whole effort has been all about our community and about our team that has come together.

We have had tremendous support and tremendous effort from volunteers from all over this riding who carried this vision and wanted to see a Liberal MP sitting at this table, but – that is not to be, fair and square the Conservatives have once again taken this riding and I acknowledge that, and I am going to congratulate Mr. Arnold the second I can get him on the phone.”

To exuberant cheers, Derkaz said the campaign and the volunteers impressed Justin Trudeau.

“I want you to know that Justin Trudeau called me on Friday morning and that was in the fight of his life; he took five minutes of his life to call the candidate in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding… He called because he said we had the attention of the national party who really saw the hard work and the numbers we’ve done, the 35,000 attempts we made to talk to people and that’s unbelievable. He said the marketing we’ve done was outstanding, the running shoe, the ads – across Canada we got noticed and that’s thanks to you here in this room with us.”

NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu, a newcomer to politics, said the people have sent a clear message by electing a minority government.

“They want to have their voices heard. A lot of Canadians were hoping for proportional representation, as Trudeau promised in the last election. Polls today show 72 per cent want proportional representation. So I think that’s a clear message being sent.”

Marc Reinarz said the Green Party makes inroads with every election, and he’s pleased with the Liberal minority.

“I think it is good for the country that the Conservatives won’t rule. I think that is a vote against youth and against the future of the planet.”

He said if he can’t win, he’s glad the Liberals “have at least some intention” of battling climate change.

People’s Party candidate Kyle Delfing was happy his party had a chance to share its views.

“The supporters that we had in the beginning compared to now are, I’m going to say, tenfold. Maybe a hundredfold.”

He added that his party is in its infancy and “voters will need time to get to know them.” He also noted that, “if you look at the Conservative platform that came out nine days ago, they have a lot of PPC-like policies.”

Read more: Election 2015: North Okanagan-Shuswap remains Conservative

The vote was a little different in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District. Student voters at Salmon Arm Secondary put narrow support behind Conservative Mel Arnold who was first past the post with 94 votes. He was followed closely by Green Marc Reinarz and NDP Harwinder Sandhu who were neck and neck with 85. Coming in fourth was Liberal Cindy Derkaz with 58 followed by Kyle Delfing of the People’s Party with five votes.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Kyle Delfing spends election night with People’s Party of Canada supporters at Kelly O’Bryan’s resturant in Vernon on Monday, Oct. 21. (Brendan Shykora/Black Press)

Green Party candidate Marc Reinarz and his wife Sietje Reinarz enjoy election night at Sir Winston’s Pub in Vernon on election night, Monday, Oct. 21. (Brendan Shykora/Black Press)

Incumbent MP Mel Arnold and his spouse Linda watch happily as results from the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding show him in the lead. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

Incumbent MP Mel Arnold and his spouse Linda watch happily as results from the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding show him in the lead. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

Incumbent Conservative MP Mel Arnold with spouse Linda celebrate his win in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding at his Vernon campaign office on election night, Monday, Oct. 21. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

Previous story
Liberals return with minority government in Election 2019
Next story
Conservative candidate Tracy Gray wins Kelowna-Lake Country

Just Posted

Kelowna receives accolades for accessibility and inclusivity

“Receiving this provincial recognition reaffirms that everyone is welcome in Kelowna,” said Mayor

Kelowna council opposes ‘racist’ Quebec secularism bill

The city joins Calgary, Montreal, Victoria, Kitchener and Brampton in condemning the bill

Gotham Nightclub pumps up the jams for the first time this weekend

Gotham Nightclub is taking place of Level Nightclub eight months after it closed its doors

New trial ordered for Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Kenneth Pilkington was ininitally found guilty of the offense

Sockeye Salmon return to Okanagan Lake for the first time in decades

The Okanagan Nation Alliance and Fisheries and Oceans Canada restored a fish ladder damaged over 50 years ago

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Troll Grandfather bridges gap in Okanagan

Spotlight Kids’ Series show comes to Vernon Sunday

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Hergott: Driving and talking to a passenger

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life

Most Read