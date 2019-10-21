Video: Issues divide voters on election day

Parliament waits to see who will be forming government after an election filled with many issues for voters chew on.

By Brennan Phillips

Western News Staff

The polls are open for the 2019 Federal Canadian Election, and the Penticton Western News went to the polls to find out what issues mattered most to voters.

A number of the issues that came up during the election were decision-makers for local voters, whether it was the economy, pharmacare, or climate change. Some voters like locals Gerry and Marlene Ingleby, were focused on particular issues, and used how the parties responded to those issues to make their decision, such as housing and pensions. Others couldn’t point to a particular issue that helpled make their decision.

“This election, I found in my generation, there was a lot of stuff being thrown out there we don’t need, a lot of confusion,” said John Hebert. “For me, I found that I went with the party that suited overall what I think what Canada needs right now. Not necessarily what we want. Looking at what is necessary, that Canada needs right now.”

Other voters were concerned about many different issues, and couldn’t pick just a single one that swayed their vote.

“For me, moving to a federal government that would bring back Bill 262, which would align our federal legislation with the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” said Davis Jenko. “Looking at housing crises, the opioid epidemic, the fact that we don’t have pharmacare, dental. All these things. I work in the social service sector. Some of the things I see a lot… The number of families who are so far below the poverty line, and struggle to make ends meet, and the children who don’t have the dental care they need, the medication to support the mental health challenges that a lot these kids are dealing with.

The polls in Penticton are open until 7 p.m. tonight, and the first results from Atlantic Canada will begin coming in at around 4 p.m.

