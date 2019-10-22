(File)

Voter turnout dips in Kelowna-Lake Country

Preliminary results show turnout dropped from 70 per cent in 2015 to 68 per cent in 2019

Voter turnout in Kelowna-Lake Country dropped slightly from its peak in the 2015 federal election, but was still above-average.

Yesterday, 67.8 per cent of registered voters turned out to cast a ballot compared to 70.6 per cent in 2015, according to Elections Canada’s preliminary numbers, which does not include electors who registered on election day.

Breaking those numbers down, 67,865 cast a ballot out of 99,992 registered electors.

Conservative MP-elect Tracy Gray garnered the most votes with 31,037 or 45.7 per cent of the popular vote, unseating incumbent Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr, who earned 22,150 votes (32.6 per cent).

The NDP’s Justin Kulik earned 8,229 votes (12.1 per cent), Green Party’s Travis Ashley received 5,025 votes (7.4 per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada’s John Barr finished the night with 1,208 votes (1.8 per cent). Independent candidates Daniel Joseph and Silverado Socrates also received 151 (0.2 per cent) and 65 (0.1 per cent) votes respectively.

On the national stage, nearly 66 per cent of eligible electors turned out to vote, considered average for Canadian federal elections. Just under 18 million of the 27 million registered voters cast their ballots.

A record-breaking 4.7 million of those votes were cast during advance polling over Thanksgiving long weekend.

In 2015, 68.5 per cent of eligible voters took part in the federal election – the highest turnout in the last two decades.

READ MORE: Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

READ MORE: Conservative candidate Tracy Gray wins Kelowna-Lake Country

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority
Next story
‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Just Posted

Voter turnout dips in Kelowna-Lake Country

Preliminary results show turnout dropped from 70 per cent in 2015 to 68 per cent in 2019

Fire and Grace to play a versatile concert at Creekside Theatre

The concert program will include music by J.S Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, Astor Piazolla and more

Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game was filmed to bring more attention to homelessness in the Okanagan

Lake Country couple scammed into buying fake gold

The couple allegedly bought the gold from a woman in a parking lot

BC wineries remain optimistic about quality of grape harvest

B.C. is home to more than 900 vineyards, including 370 licensed wineries

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

Suspect in armed robbery sought by Salmon Arm RCMP

Police investigating video footage, asking for information, tips from public

RCMP seize cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and loaded handgun from Oliver residence

The seizure was a result of a CDSA search warrant, which was executed on Oct. 9

100 lb pumpkin stolen a second time from Oliver business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Penticton man accused of beach assault back in custody

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 22, is facing new charges following an incident on Oct. 19

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Writer-in-residence inspires next generation

Yvonne Blomer has been selected as the Kalamalka Press Writer-in-Residence at Caetani Cultural Centre

Most Read