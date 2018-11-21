This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation shows Snoopy and Charlie Brown from Charles Schulz’s timeless "Peanuts" comic strip in their big-screen debut in a CG-animated feature film in 3D, "The Peanuts Movie." The movie releases in U.S. theaters Nov. 6, 2015. (Blue Sky Animation/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation via AP) This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation shows Snoopy and Charlie Brown from Charles Schulz’s timeless “Peanuts” comic strip in their big-screen debut in a CG-animated feature film in 3D, “The Peanuts Movie.” The movie releases in U.S. theaters Nov. 6, 2015. (Blue Sky Animation/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation via AP)

A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to Kelowna for a Holiday treat

The Peanuts classic comes to life again Dec. 6 to 16

New Vintage Theatre presents a stage version of the classic Peanuts story A Charlie Brown Christmas, everyone’s favorite holiday classic, Dec. 6 to 16 at Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Created by Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special, will be directed by Danny Tagle with Music Direction by Lyndsey Wong and Neville Bowman’s Jazz Trio. The play stars local favourites including Blake Wilkins, Corey Hendricks, Megan Edwards, Hailey Sabourin, Graham Daley, Joelle Neufeld, Kendra Hesketh, Kevin Morrison and Kyla Ricard with young cast of creative kids.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas is truly a present the whole family can enjoy. Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story, this holiday treat features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, as well as beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters. There’s no better way to discover the magic of the season.

RELATED: Kinky Boots musical more than just a show

Peanuts is a syndicated daily and Sunday American comic strip written and illustrated by Charles M. Schulz that ran from Oct. 2, 1950, to Feb. 13, 2000, continuing in reruns afterward. The comic strip is among the most popular and influential in the history of comic strips, with 17,897 strips published in all, making it “arguably the longest story ever told by one human being”.

RELATED: Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

A Charlie Brown Christmas premiered on CBS on Dec. 9, 1965. The road to television was not an easy one, and the premiere was preceded by a sense of dread from the network. The program was contradictory to all the trends at the time — no laugh track, a jazz score and featuring a voice cast of children. Most people expected it to be a disaster, but those people were very wrong. A Charlie Brown Christmas was a ratings smash hit (over 15 million households tuned in — nearly half of the television sets in the US), and went on to win both an Emmy and the Peabody Award. It is now broadcast every year.

Tickets for this much anticipated musical, running Dec. 6 to 16 at The Mary Irwin Theatre, are at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

