Ballet Kelowna’s first show of the season features a dynamic program

Autumn will be shown Nov. 16 and 17 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Ballet Kelowna launches its 16th season of captivating and innovative dance with Autumn, a dynamic mixed program presented at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Join the full company of dancers for a multi-faceted celebration of the splendour of the fall season, featuring two premieres of two highly-anticipated works from lauded Canadian choreographers – Schubert from internationally renowned choreographer John Alleyne and In Between by rising star Alysa Pires, in addition to the return of Pires’ vivacious audience favourite MAMBO, previously commissioned by Ballet Kelowna in 2017, and most recently closing Toronto’s premier international dance festival, Fall For Dance North (FFDN), to thunderous applause and standing ovations, according to a Ballet Kelowna news release.

READ MORE: Ballet Kelowna announces new season

Audiences are invited to enjoy a complimentary tasting of Quails’ Gate Chardonnay and raise a glass as the Company toasts another spectacular season of dance, the release said.

Known for its vivid fruit notes and freshness, Quails’ Gate’s Chardonnay pairs perfectly with the colours and crispness of the season as reflected in our Autumn program. Raise a glass of this beautifully crafted wine as we toast the start of another season of spectacular dance.

Ballet Kelowna’s newest collection of dance featuring two company premieres and audience favourite MAMBO is held Nov. 16 and 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.


