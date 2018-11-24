Children’s Christmas Faire returns to Lakeside school on Sunday.

The Lakeside School Children’s Christmas Faire and Market returns.

On Sunday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 429 Collett Road, Lakeside school, formerly the Kelowna Waldorf school, will transform into a magical world of wonder for families. Admission is free!

Children’s events include candle dipping, puppet shows, sword making, a wishing well, maple taffy pull, a cookie house and a children’s market.

Visitors can get their Christmas shopping started at the vendor’s market, which will feature a variety of handmade and locally designed products from independent vendors.

The CrAsian food truck will join to host an organic pop up in a bistro with organic soups, and baked goods. Level Ground organic coffee, ChaiBaba Tea, and Sajiva Kombucha will also be available.

