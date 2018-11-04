Chorus commemoration of WWI in Kelowna

The Chordial Invitation will take part in a special tribute to WWI, Women’s Suffrage and Martin Luther King Jr.

An early tribute to the 100th anniversary of the World War will be sung by choirs at St.Michael’s and All Angels Anglican Church.

A Farewell to Arms, a Commemoration in Words and Music featuring Vernon Kalmalka Chorus, Chordial Invitation and St. Michael’s Church Choir.

The Chordial Invitation has deep roots in Kelowna, beginning in 1972 when they were originally called the Ogopogo Chorus.

Ted Bajer, who has been singing with the chorus since 1978 had two older brothers that fought in the war, and his father in law lost a leg.

“We often go to the legion and sing (on Remembrance Day). We often sing at senior centres now,” said Bajer.”We want to commemorate both World Wars.”

The performance will include famous speeches, such as Winston Churchill’s “Darkest Hour” speech, a tribute to Women’s Suffrage and Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech, “I Have a Dream.”

The tribute will take place, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at St.Michael’s and All Angels Anglican Church.

