Sharon Lewis, GM at The Kanata Kelowna Hotel & Conference Centre, Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown of Red Scope Media, Lenetta Parry of Central Okanagan Food Bank.

ChristmasFest lights up Kelowna

The first ever Okanagan ChristmasFest will be held Dec. 14, 15, and 16

The Rotary Centre for the Arts will light up with holiday cheer next week during the first ever Okanagan ChristmasFest.

The European inspired outdoor market and indoor Christmas Tree walk will support the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Christmas trees will be sponsored by businesses and organizations that will get creative and decorate the Tannenbaum.

The Telus Christmas Tree Walk provides Christmas tree sponsors with an opportunity to showcase their community spirit and support those in our community who struggle with hunger.

Lenetta Parry, of the Central Okanagan Food Bank says 2,000 Christmas hampers will be distributed this year to those in need in the community.

“We have partnered with Kelowna Santas to ensure the 1,200 children who are relying on us, will have a little something under the tree to look forward to on Christmas morning.”

As the presenting sponsor, of the Okanagan ChristmasFest the Kanata Hotel & Conference is kicking off the holiday season with a $1000 donation to the Be An Angel Campaign for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The hotel is challenging other accomodations in the region to meet or beat their donation to help raise money for this cause.

Parry was overjoyed with the donation saying the money will increase the food banks purchasing power.

“For every dollar that is donated we can buy three dollars worth of food. Therefore, the money being donated from the Kanata Hotel and the funds raised from this year’s ChristmasFest will stretch that much further.”

There will also be a community tree, says organizer of the event Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown of Red Scope Media.

“We invite the public to bring an ornament to decorate the tree in support of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. This tree and the others will be auctioned off on Dec. 17 at the Kanata Hotel to raise further funds for the Central Okanagan Food Bank,” she explains.

The Okanagan ChristmasFest will be held Dec. 14, 15, and 16. For more information or to sponsor a tree please contact okchristmasfest@shaw.

