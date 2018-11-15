Creekside Theatre hosts Canadian comedian, Phil Callaway

Award-winning author and comedian Phil Callaway will be at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. photo: contributed

Creekside Theatre is excited to host award-winning author and comedian Phil Callaway on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Callaway’s comedy show and silent auction will serve as local non-profit organization Parenting 101’s inaugural fundraiser event.

Phil Callaway, born and raised in rural Alberta, began his writing career as a columnist on the subject of family life and published his first few books in the early 90’s: Honey, I Dunked the Kids and Daddy, I Blew up the Shed.

From there he began getting requests for speaking engagements.

“I can’t speak, but I can make you laugh. And they’d say, “Come make us laugh.”” Callaway said.

Phil is a husband of one, father of three, an award-winning author, speaker, radio host, and the best-selling author of 25 books. His daily radio show ‘Laugh Again’ airs across North America, the UK, and Africa. His humorous stories on family life have been featured in hundreds of magazines worldwide. But he insists that his greatest achievement was convincing his wife to marry him. Phil is based in Canada and travels the world speaking, making corporations, conferences, and churches laugh.

Callaway has stated that he uses humor not just to entertain, but to inspire.

“I love to make people laugh… But I also like to tell them why I’m not in a home weaving baskets somewhere and it’s because of faith and hope.”

Parenting 101, local non-profit organization run by Kelowna couple, Dale Allen Berg and Lisa Gaytan-Berg, are thrilled to host this comedic event for the community. While Phil tickles your funny bone, you’ll also be giving back to the community to help build stronger families.

This fundraiser event will serve to raise money for Parenting 101’s bursary and family outreach program as they seek to empower, educate, and connect parents and caregivers through their annual parenting conference and community initiatives. You can find more information about Parenting 101 on their website: www.parenting101.ca

Come out for a night of good, clean fun and entertainment with Phil Callaway live at Creekside Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.creeksidetheatre.com, by phone at 250-766-9309 or at the door.

