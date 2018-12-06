Denim on the Diamond returns to Kelowna

Juno, CCMA, Maple Blues award winners lined up for 2nd annual Denim on the Diamond in Kelowna

Juno and CCMA Award Winning James Barker Band is set to headline the ‘Denim on the Diamond’ music festival on Saturday, Aug. 31 at King Stadium downtown Kelowna.

Supporting acts include CCMA Female Artist of the Year nominee Madeline Merlo, Maple Blues award-winning and Juno nominee blues band The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, CCMA Rising Star nominee Leaving Thomas along with more local & nationally recognized musicians.

In 2018, the inaugural one-day festival hosted over 3,000 denim wearing fans gathered to enjoy a day full of lawn games, local food, drink, clothing retailers while artists showcased their talent on the stage located in centre field of the King Stadium ball diamond. The event featured some of the Okanagan’s favourite local street food such as Surfside California tacos, Crasian, Dunnenzies pizza, QB Gelato; and drinks from local producers such as Kitsch & Dirty Laundry wine, BC Tree Fruits cider and BNA craft beer.

Kurt Jory and Mitch Carefoot from Thick as Thieves Entertainment said they fell in love with the Okanagan many years ago because of the eccentric people, beautiful landscape, and a laid back lifestyle reminding them of what is most important in life.

“One thing we really love to do is get together with friends over food, drinks and live music,” the duo said in a press release. “So we thought, why not host a festival in one of the most beautiful cities in the world to support local businesses, artists and further connect the community?”

They saw a gap in the market here in Kelowna so their vision was to create an all-inclusive environment that fosters a deeper sense of community and thereby a deeper sense of empathy for all who live here

“Why Denim? It is the universal fabric that stitches together genders, generations, cultures and all music genres – from country and hard rock to blues, alternative and everything in between,” said Jory and Carefoot.

“Denim on the Diamond is an authentic representation of the amazing people and businesses that call the Okanagan home.”

Tickets for the one day event go on sale in time for Christmas shopping on Dec. 6. Tickets can be found at www.denimonthediamond.com.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Labour Day Long Weekend

Location: King Stadium, Downtown Kelowna

Artists: Headlining is the reigning award winner for the Juno Country Album of the Year, and CCMA Single of the Year, James Barker Band.