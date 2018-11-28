Fat Cat Children’s Festival organizers want children’s feedback

Seven-year-old Christina Vlassopoulos tries her hand at the drums during the 27th annual Fat Cat Children’s Day Festival, Friday at Waterfront Park. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Fat Cat Children’s Festival is looking for feedback from the community before planning the 29th annual festival.

The organizers of the non-profit event are hosting an informal night where residents can share their thoughts and experiences to make next year’s festival even better.

“We want to hear from the community,” said Karma Lacoff, co-artistic and executive director of Fat Cat Children’s Festival.

“The best case is we get a bunch of kids to come and use their imagination so they are part of creating the next few years of Fat Cat.”

In 1990 the Children’s Festival Society of Kelowna was created to establish a high-quality professional and educational summer festival for children in the Central Okanagan.

In 2007 the festival changed from a summertime, one-day festival to a two-day festival in June so that more families in the Okanagan could enjoy the event.

The two-day festival has now become a highlight on the Kelowna public celebration schedule for many. Including a parade that last year was held within Waterfront Park for the first time, before it was held on Cawston Avenue and Water Street.

“It’s been around for a long time, it has history,” said Lacoff who has attended as a parent and now is part of the team.

“Attending as a parent and seeing the potential, and really getting to expose kids to really exciting things, it;s an opportunity to bring them to something you don’t see every day.”

Children are encouraged to join, there will be pizza provided as well at the Okanagan coLab Thursday, Nov. 29 at 5:45 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP at eventbrite.ca so that they can tally numbers and if there are dietary restrictions they need to accommodate.

For those that are unable to attend the event can participate through a survey that will be available to fill out until Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. www.surveymonkey.com/r/7R2MJ9B

