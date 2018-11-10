Field of Crosses reminds: lest we forget

Its the first year the city has added the crosses to the Kelowna City Park

Remembrance Day is Sunday, and the City of Kelowna has added an additional sentiment to this year’s day of remembrance. A Field of Crosses now joins the Cenotaph in Veendam Gardens in City Park. Names and dates are depicted on the crosses from men and women from the Okanagan area who served and died in both World Wars.

“We came today to have some private time,” said Sharlene Mentanko, who was enjoying the beautiful day with her mother Fiona. “You can really see and feel the number of men and women with the crosses. It makes me feel a huge appreciation and gratitude. It makes it all feel a little more real.”

A brisk, but sunny Saturday afternoon at City Park was a perfect spot to take in the Field of Crosses, where the sun lit up the bright poppies and wreathes that hung on the crosses.

“If we can just come to thank them, it goes a very long way,” said Margery, who was also at City Park on a beautiful Saturday afternoon with a friend. “Some of them were just kids. They didn’t hesititate. They did it for their country. This is a very nice memorial.”

The City of Kelowna will hold its annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Veendham Gardens at City Park at 10:30 a.m on Nov. 11.

