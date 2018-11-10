Field of Crosses reminds: lest we forget

Its the first year the city has added the crosses to the Kelowna City Park

Remembrance Day is Sunday, and the City of Kelowna has added an additional sentiment to this year’s day of remembrance. A Field of Crosses now joins the Cenotaph in Veendam Gardens in City Park. Names and dates are depicted on the crosses from men and women from the Okanagan area who served and died in both World Wars.

“We came today to have some private time,” said Sharlene Mentanko, who was enjoying the beautiful day with her mother Fiona. “You can really see and feel the number of men and women with the crosses. It makes me feel a huge appreciation and gratitude. It makes it all feel a little more real.”

RELATED: Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

A brisk, but sunny Saturday afternoon at City Park was a perfect spot to take in the Field of Crosses, where the sun lit up the bright poppies and wreathes that hung on the crosses.

“If we can just come to thank them, it goes a very long way,” said Margery, who was also at City Park on a beautiful Saturday afternoon with a friend. “Some of them were just kids. They didn’t hesititate. They did it for their country. This is a very nice memorial.”

RELATED: Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

The City of Kelowna will hold its annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Veendham Gardens at City Park at 10:30 a.m on Nov. 11.

More details on the Okanagan’s Remembrance Day ceremonies can be found here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

Just Posted

Dragon’s money is for education, says Lotus Liner entrepreneur JB Owen

While in Kelowna, Owen watched the Dragons invest $150,000 in the female hygiene product

Field of Crosses reminds: lest we forget

Its the first year the city has added the crosses to the Kelowna City Park

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Okanagan Sun head coach resigns

Coach Ben Macauley has been the Sun’s head coach for the past three years

Rockets’ hot streak continues in Seattle

The Rockets win the first of a six game goad trip

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Biking relay race around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes left off best hockey hair poll

Most Read