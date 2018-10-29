Glenrosa Elementary fundraiser wins groundswell of community support

After more than $20,000 was stolen from the PAC bank account the community rallied together

The fundraising event aimed at replenishing more than $20,000 stolen from Glenrosa Elementary School’s parental advisory committee (PAC) bank account brought the Westbank Lions Hall to life with a community looking to help out.

The event included a silent auction filled with donations as high as $5,000 from local businesses, Kelly O’Bryan’s mobile restaurant where all the money was donated back to support the PAC, a $2,000 cheque presented by the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club, musical performances and a special performance by Dance City Academy.

“It is so heartwarming, it has brought tears to my eyes more than once over the month getting this organized, but it’s about the kids,” said Amber Hall, public relations liaison for the PAC. “It’s about the kids and we are just truly fortunate to know some amazing members of the community, that as soon as they heard what happened they wanted to learn how they could chip in.”

RELATED:Fundraising concert to be held to replace West Kelowna PAC’s stolen money

There are two investigations pending right now, and Hall could not elaborate on the current status of the situation.

Now the PAC is taking extra precautions with funds moving forward. All donations Sunday had a two person checking system along with a detailed list. Hall says that other PACs are reaching out to her to learn how to properly safe guard their own funds. Becoming role models for new systems to keep funds safe in the future.

“How could somebody do that? To take away from the kids, it’s just wrong in so many ways it’s wrong. Some people just don’t have a conscience I guess,” said Irene Spicer who volunteered her time and has a niece that attends Glenrosa Elementary.

“We just have to help the school and the kids…they need to know that people care, relatives and the community, that we are there for them and we care about them.”

All extra funds will be donated to other PACs.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.