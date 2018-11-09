Globe crowned king of cocktails by Kelowna crowd

The sixth annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff took place on Thursday

After months of prepping and experimenting, ten Okanagan bartenders put their skills to the test to be judged at the annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff.

More than 200 people attended the Mixoff at the Laurel Packing House to see just what these bartenders could do.

Each cocktail had to include two Okanagan Spirit ingredients and a local wine, beer or cider.

The cocktail was then paired with creative appetizers made from the chefs at the bartenders’ restaurants.

Three judges walked the room sampling each of the cocktails and appetizers before decided who would be claimed winner of 2018.

The Judges Choice Cocktail was awarded to Rowan Henderson from Salt and Brick with his cocktail ‘A Smokey Entertainment’.

Those in attendance also got to crown a winner, with the People’s Choice Drink going to Shane O’Dwyer from Globe Café & Tapas.

Cam Taves and Jerry Hines from The Train Station Pub went on to win People’s Choice Best Bite with their delicious ‘Brioche French Toast’.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery owner Tyler Dyck announced the winners at the end of the night noting the event is really a great opportunity to showcase the creativity and originality of the competitors.

“These bartenders continue to raise the bar every year,” he said. “It’s so great to see the bartenders working as a team with their Chef’s to pair the drinks with amazing food.”

Okanagan Spirits is an internationally-acclaimed craft distillery featuring a unique selection of specialty spirits.

