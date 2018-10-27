Halloween happenings in Kelowna

Want to be scared with weekend? We have you covered

You don’t need to trick-or-treat to enjoy Halloween.

The weekend is full of seasonal events in Kelowna.

Oktoberfest

Put on your best Bavarian outfit and head to The Laurel Packinghouse for Oktoberfest in Kelowna. The band Europa will be providing the “Oompah-pah” and there will be German food and drink with plenty of bratwurst and pretzels, beer, wine and shot skis.

Doors open at 6:30 and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Haunted Halloween Horror Park

Be prepared to have the most FRIGHTFUL Halloween ever! Triple H Park is a new attraction in Kelowna and there’s something for everyone. Be one of the first and come back with friends at Myra Canyon Adventure Park Oct. 25 to Nov. 3.

Halloween Harvest Day

Visit Arion Therapeutic Farms from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for fun kids activities including mini horse grooming and leading, crafts, games and apple picking.

Grenfell Road Haunted House

Halloween Haunted House to be scared! Donations of cash and food for local food bank are being accepted. Open Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for non-scary events and 6 to 9 p.m. for a scary walkthrough.

