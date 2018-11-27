Holiday Westbank Country Opry show scheduled

The Westbank Country Opry promises to overwhelm the audience with country christmas music, fun and enjoyment.

On Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Westbank Emmanuel Church the holiday festival will commence that includes door prizes and a 50/50.

For entertainment there will be numerous regular performers, a local five piece Opry Band, and special guest, Michael Daniels. A local singer and songwriter who performs through Western Canada and has released his new single Betting on Red.

Admission is $10 at the door, those who want to attend to come early because seats will be limited. Dontations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Food Bank.

