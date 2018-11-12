In One Night cast (from left) Graham Daley, Hillary Omoe, Scott Hilder, Tamie Williams, Chuck Pereen, Melanie Eccles, Elana Bizovie, Kevin Morrison photo: contributed

In One Night promises to delve into broken relationships

The New Vintage Theatre play will run late November in Kelowna

New Vintage Theatre is back with another new show.

In One Night is a romantic one act play that explores what happens when two ex-lovers are reunited by chance for one night together. In the time that they are together they talk about what went wrong and what life would have been like if they stayed together. Featuring young, mature and senior couples, this captivating world premiere by artistic director, Bonnie Gratz is not to be missed. Fans of Once or Before Sunrise series with Ethan Hawke and Julie Deply will love this new work about “simplicity amongst the complications of love.”

Starring Elana Bizovie, Graham Daley, Melanie Eccles, Scott Hilder, Kevin Morrison, Chuck Pereen, Tamie Williams and Blake Wilkins.

RELATED: Video: Two plays, one show, to be held in mysterious Kelowna locations this fall

In One Night is the perfect warm romance for a cool winter night; a lovely evening out with friends, family and someone you love. Wine and dessert served as part of this event ticket.

“Come out and kick off the holiday season with this beautiful little play that says so much,” said Gratz.

RELATED: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out its Business Excellence Awards

In One Night runs nightly, Nov. 22 to 24 and 28 to 30 at 7:30p.m. at Studio 100, Rotary Centre For The Arts.

Tickets are $20 and ordered by email at info@newvintage.ca or at the door (cash only).

New Vintage Theatre is a proud member of The Professional Association of Canadian Theatres and won The Arts and Entertainment Excellence Award from The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce for 2018. For more about programs, classes for all ages or upcoming shows check out website www.newvintage.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Just Posted

Have you seen Cassy Miller?

Friends and family are looking for information about the Kelowna woman

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

In One Night promises to delve into broken relationships

The New Vintage Theatre play will run late November in Kelowna

Recognition for Mazu website founder Janice Taylor

Kelowna woman awarded alumni of distinction honour by Campion College

Kelowna child care centre selected to deliver low-cost universal child care

Kelowna’s Little Scholars program has qualified

Find me my furever home

Noodle is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

VIDEO: Newcomer kids see first Canadian snowfall

Children arrived in Canada with their mother and two siblings last week from Eritrea

Calgary 2026 leader expects close vote in Winter Games plebiscite

Residents to choose in a non-binding vote on Tuesday whether they want city to bid on 2026 Olympics

Kelowna judge tosses claim over missing ring at Kelowna General Hospital

Judge says plaintiff failed to prove nurse received the $38,000 diamond ring from her

Feds dropped ball with WWI anniversary tributes: historians

Wrote one historian: ‘Other than the Vimy Ridge celebration … I think they have done a very bad job’

Sides ‘far apart’ in Canada Post talks despite mediation, says union

The lack of a breakthrough means rotating strikes will resume Tuesday

Feds’ appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Judge ruled in January that indefinite such confinement is unconstitutional, causes permanent harm

B.C. health care payroll tax approved, takes effect Jan. 1

Employers calculating cost, including property taxes increases

Mother of missing Shuswap woman holds out hope she’ll be found

Nicole Bell’s mom urges public to report any information that might help

Most Read